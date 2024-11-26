20 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur Railway Division
11/26/2024 5:00:44 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Twenty wagons of a goods train derailed on Tuesday between two stations in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh.
