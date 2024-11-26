Haddad Announces Consensus On Spending Cuts In Brazil After Meeting With Lula

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fernando Haddad, Brazil's Finance Minister, revealed that a decisive meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has led to an agreement on spending cuts.



The gathering, which included key economic advisors, solidified the government's approach to fiscal management. The meeting brought together members of the Budget Execution Board and Gabriel Galípolo, the incoming Central president.



Haddad emphasized that decisions have been made and will be announced this week. The refrained from providing specific details out of respect for legislative leaders.



Haddad confirmed that the package would impact military spending, aligning with the new fiscal framework. This framework allows for expenditure growth between 0.6% and 2.5% above inflation.



The government is considering including minimum wage adjustments within this limit. The Finance Minister announced plans to introduce the measures through a constitutional amendment and a complementary law.







In addition, he expressed hope for approval by year-end, potentially leveraging existing congressional proposals like the gas voucher expansion project.



Clayton Montes, acting Federal Budget Secretary, projected savings of R$25.9 billion ($4.54 billion) in 2025 through benefit and social program reviews. Montes believes this target will be met and exceeded, aided by the spending review package.



The government's fiscal strategy aims to balance economic growth with responsible spending. It reflects a commitment to financial stability while addressing social needs.



The approach seeks to navigate Brazil 's complex economic landscape without resorting to extreme measures. As Brazil grapples with economic challenges, observers will closely watch the government's actions.



The success of these measures could significantly impact the country's financial health and social welfare programs. Stakeholders across the political and economic spectrum await the full details of the spending cut package.

