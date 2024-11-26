UBS’S 2025 Forecast: A.I. Data Centers Drive Energy Demand, Gold Hits Record Highs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UBS Wealth Management, a global asset manager overseeing more than $3 trillion, has released its projections for 2025. The outlook paints a picture of cautious optimism across various sectors, from to real estate.

U.S. Treasury Yields and Corporate Bonds

U.S. Treasury yields are expected to decrease in line with Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025. However, corporate bonds still present significant opportunities, with total returns around 5% in dollar terms.

Stock Projections

The U.S. is anticipated to remain robust and be the industry preference. Investors view Asia, particularly China and India, as a bet for additional gains. In Europe, the focus is on small and medium-sized enterprises.





AI and Technology: Driving Growth

Artificial intelligence (AI), technology, and energy are emerging as promising opportunities within the stock market. These sectors have the potential to deliver significant and sustained profit growth, leading to high, long-term returns for investors.



Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Wealth Management, notes the overlap between AI and technology sectors. Areas such as data centers, industrial electrification, and electric vehicles are interconnected. They also demand more from the renewable energy sector.

Energy Sector Outlook

The report predicts significant growth in AI data centers, driving energy demand and potentially leading to higher energy prices.



Approximately 20-25% of the sector has material exposure to these trends. Electrifying the economy will demand $3 trillion annually until 2030, creating significant opportunities for energy and raw material companies.

Asian Market Prospects

Outside the U.S., China, Taiwan, and India are the asset manager's top picks. Taiwan's strength lies in semiconductor exports, which are not easily replaceable.



India is experiencing a boost driven by favorable demographics and strong GDP growth. China 's case is more sensitive, with possible reflections of higher rates on products sent to the U.S.

European Economic Landscape

For Europe, UBS expects uneven and moderate economic growth, albeit stronger than in 2024. Countries like Germany, Italy, and France face more challenging scenarios, while Spain, the UK, and Switzerland have better prospects.



The momentum is coming from increased consumer spending as inflation eases and central banks cut interest rates.

Gold: A Shining Investment

Gold reached new records in 2024, with prices hitting $2,790 per ounce, a 35% gain by the end of October. Lower interest rates, geopolitical risks, and dollar diversification trends will continue to drive gold purchases by investors and central banks.

Real Estate: A Bright Outlook

Haefele states that the outlook for both residential and commercial real estate in 2025 is "bright." The global real estate market will experience increased activity next year, fueled by lower capital costs, greater debt availability, and over $400 billion in private capital ready for allocation.

Three sectors are identified as attractive with good returns:

1. Commercial: Logistics warehouses, data centers, and telecommunication towers are well-positioned, especially in the U.S. and Europe.



2. Residential: Multi-family housing sectors for older people and students are recommended, with more caution in countries like the UK and China.



3. Offices: Focus on high-quality, central office spaces, which are expected to outperform older, lower-tier properties.



This comprehensive outlook from UBS Wealth Management provides a roadmap for investors navigating the complex global financial landscape in 2025.

