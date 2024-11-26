Bubble Generator Market Global Forecast To 2029 - Pressure Dissolution Is Projected To Be The Largest Segment By Technology In Terms Of Value

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bubble Generator Market by Type (Micro, Fine, Nano), Technology, Function, End-User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Agriculture & Aquaculture, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Power Generation, Mining & Mineral Processing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report segments the market for bubble generators on the basis of type, technology, function, end-user, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, mergers & acquisitions and investment & expansions associated with the bubble generators market.

The bubble generators market size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2024 to USD 1.8 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The key drivers which underpin the bubble generators market therefore relate to other trends currently affecting various industries including water treatment, agriculture, and aquaculture. The first one is the general tendency of expanding demand on the sustainable water treatment and the second one is the growing need in aeration in the fish farms and agriculture. Since companies and corporations are looking for effective ways to increase efficiency of water treatment and water as a resource, little-known technologies such as nano-bubble generators are becoming popular because of their effectiveness in dissolving gasses and nutrients.



Pressure dissolution is projected to be the largest segment by technology in terms of value.

Pressure dissolution is expected to have largest market share in the bubble generator market for the following reasons. One major stimulus is the increasing need for better gas transfer technology applications in various industries such as water utilities and fish farming where pressures dissolution increases oxygen content and thus the quality of the water. Furthermore, pressure pumping equipment that are enhanced mean that extraction mechanisms in oil & gas acts as an incentive to the use of pressure dissolution techniques in the optimization of resource yields. The increasing attention towards sustainability and environmental standards and laws also contributed more behind this scenario because organizations and industries are in search for ways to reduce costs of chemical and energy consumption.

Particle aggregation & removal accounted for the fastest-growing function segment of bubble generator market in terms of value.

Particle aggregation and its removal is identified as one of the most rapidly developing functions of bubble generators because of several reasons. There is growth in demand of bubble generators in various applications where bubbles assist in water treatment processes such as flotation, so as to enable aggregation of particles within fluids for easier separation.

This is especially so in industries that require separating let alone in mining industries, wastewater industries and foods industries where separation of solids from liquids is a major key. Also, developments in bubble generation technology, such as in micro and nanobot systems, improve the efficiency of particle aggregation through more stability of the bubbles and through surface area available for particles. An influx in environmental concerns and increased legal mandates to lessen waste also drive the call for better particle elimination technologies.

North America is the third-largest market for bubble generator.

North America is the third-largest consumer of bubble generators. The US has shown favorable demand for bubble generators, and this is projected to continue in the near future. Bubble generators are broadly accepted in this region due to their superior performance and the growing industrial sectors are also stimulating the growth of the bubble generators market in the region. Moleaer Inc. (US) is one of the major players manufacturing bubble generators and is serving various end-users such as water & wastewater treatment and agriculture & aquaculture.

The bubble generators market comprises major players such as Acniti (Japan), Moleaer Inc. (US), Shandong Sundon Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Pacific Water Technology (Australia), Agrona B.V. (Netherlands), Fine Bubble Technologies (South Africa), Shanghai Mutao Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. (China), All-Pumps Pty Ltd (Australia), NanoKriti (India), and Newmantech Co. Ltd. (South Korea). The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the bubble generators market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis - industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the bubble generators market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the bubble generators market offered by top players in the global bubble generators market.

Analysis of drivers: (increased demand for bubble generators in various end-use sectors), restraints (high initial costs and time, competition from traditional aeration methods), opportunities (expanding applications across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals and food processing), and challenges (need for continuous innovation, potential impact of economic fluctuations) influencing the growth of bubble generators market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the bubble generators market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for bubble generators market across regions.

Market Capacity: Production capacities of companies producing bubble generators are provided wherever available with upcoming capacities for the bubble generators market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the bubble generators market.

Key Attributes:

