BJP Mlas Stage Protest Over Arrest Of ISKCON Monk In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 26 (IANS) The BJP legislators in West Bengal led by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari staged a protest over the arrest of the International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu, by Bangladesh Police.

The BJP legislators carrying placards displaying pictures of Chinmoy Prabhu staged a protest march within the Assembly premises and raised slogans calling for the immediate release of the ISKCON monk.

The winter session of the state Assembly resumed on Monday and is slated to continue till December 10. He said that he would initiate dialogue with the Union government so that all cross-border trades with Bangladesh are put on hold till the time Prabhu is released.

“The Bangladesh government should not forget how much they are dependent on India for supply of essential commodities. So the supply of commodities to Bangladesh should be stopped unless Chinmoy Prabhu is released,” said Adhikari.

Earlier the state BJP president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar also sought the Centre's intervention in the matter. On Tuesday, the ISKCON issued a statement urging the Union government to take immediate steps and speak to the Bangladesh government on the matter.

Adhikari claimed that the ISKCON monk had been arrested by the Bangladesh police on flimsy grounds. According to him, Prabhu's arrest is an attempt on the part of the current“radical government in Bangladesh” to give a bad name to ISKCON, which has been relentlessly helping people irrespective of religion during natural calamities and other disasters.

As the news about Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest spread on social media, several protests broke out in Chittagong, demanding his immediate release. It was reported that protesters marched and rallied at the Cheragi intersection in the city, chanting slogans and demanding his release.