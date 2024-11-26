Derrick Solano Releases Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack-An Anthem Of Survival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Derrick SolanoLAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Vegas, NM - Derrick Solano, acclaimed memoirist, musician, and psychic intuitive, unveils his first and only album, Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack . This six-song collection mirrors the raw emotional journey chronicled in his memoir trilogy, including the newly released NAKED. Available on all major streaming platforms, the album is a musical manifesto of survival, defiance, and authenticity.A Soundtrack to a LegacyEach track on Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack captures pivotal moments from Derrick's life, as shared in his memoirs, I Won't Break, Vexture, and NAKED. From the triumphant declaration of I Won't Break to the haunting vulnerability of Naked, the album charts a journey through pain, healing, and empowerment.“This is my only album, and I wanted it to resonate deeply,” Solano explains.“These songs are a reflection of the battles I've fought and the freedom I've claimed. They're for anyone who needs a reminder that they're not alone in their struggles.”The TracklistI Won't Break - A defiant anthem of resilience that started it all.Ghosts Don't Fade - A haunting reflection on loss and perseverance.Fallen, but Still Rising - A battle cry for rebuilding after hitting rock bottom.Fade in the Dark - A raw ballad about embracing one's shadow.Stand Tall - A declaration of unity and strength.Naked - The trilogy's emotional conclusion and the anthem of living unapologetically.AvailabilityThe album is available on all major streaming platforms:Spotify:Apple Music:Amazon Music:Deezer:YouTube: @DerrickFor a complete overview and links to each platform, visit Derrick Solano's official music page: /music .A Message for ListenersThis album is more than just music; it's a legacy. Derrick Solano invites listeners to explore their own resilience through the anthems that have defined his journey.“I'm not just sharing my story,” Solano says.“I'm giving you the soundtrack to your own strength. These songs are my heart and hope for anyone ready to rise.”Explore Derrick Solano's Psychic ReadingsBeyond his work as a musician and memoirist, Derrick Solano offers intuitive psychic readings that have transformed lives across the globe. With a gift honed through years of practice and empathy, Derrick's readings provide clarity, direction, and profound insight into life's challenges.Whether you're searching for answers, direction, or a deeper connection to your own intuition, Derrick's personalized readings can illuminate your path forward.To book a reading or learn more, visit Derrick's Psychic Reading Page at .About Derrick SolanoDerrick Solano is an author, musician, and psychic intuitive whose work inspires people worldwide. Known for his raw honesty and unapologetic authenticity, Derrick has dedicated his career to helping others navigate their struggles and embrace their truths.For more information, visit .Experience Unbreakable: The Complete Soundtrack today and let the music move you toward healing and strength.

