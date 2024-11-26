Understanding Bariatric Surgery: A Lifeline For Obesity And Health

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kerala, India In today's fast-paced society, where lifestyle-related diseases are on the rise, obesity has emerged as a serious problem. Obesity is more than simply a cosmetic or physical issue; it is a medical problem that can have a substantial influence on one's entire health. Obese people are more likely to develop a variety of chronic conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and some malignancies. Fortunately, weight reduction surgery, often known as bariatric surgery, provides hope and a solution for people who have struggled to reduce weight using traditional means.





Dr Mathew John





The Impact of Obesity on Health

Obesity is defined as having an excessive amount of body fat, and it is more than a cosmetic concern. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has more than tripled globally since 1975, and India is not immune to this trend. A sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and a lack of physical activity have contributed to the increasing rates of obesity in the country.





The consequences of obesity extend far beyond weight gain. It puts a tremendous strain on the body, leading to various health complications. Some of the most common conditions associated with obesity include:

Type 2 Diabetes : Excess body fat, particularly in the abdominal area, increases the risk of insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular Diseases : Obesity is closely linked to hypertension (high blood pressure), high cholesterol, and an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Joint Problems : Carrying extra weight puts added pressure on the joints, especially the knees and hips. This can lead to osteoarthritis, a painful condition that limits mobility and daily activities.

Sleep Apnea : Obese individuals are more likely to suffer from sleep apnea, a condition where breathing repeatedly stops and starts during sleep. This can result in poor sleep quality, daytime fatigue, and an increased risk of heart disease.

Mental Health : Obesity can take a toll on mental well-being, contributing to low self-esteem, depression, and social isolation. The stigma surrounding obesity often exacerbates these feelings, creating a vicious cycle.

Bariatric Surgery: A Path to Healthier Living

For individuals who have tried and failed to achieve significant weight loss through diet and exercise, bariatric surgery can be a life-changing solution. Bariatric surgery is a weight-loss procedure that alters the digestive system to help reduce food intake or absorption designed to help individuals achieve significant weight loss. Particularly when traditional methods like diet and exercise have proven ineffective.





Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery offers more than just weight loss-it can profoundly improve a person's overall health and quality of life. Some of the most significant benefits include:

Sustainable Weight Loss : Bariatric surgery is one of the most effective ways to achieve long-term weight loss. Patients can lose 60% to 80% of their excess weight within the first two years following surgery.

Improvement in Comorbidities : Many patients experience a complete resolution or significant improvement in obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, and high cholesterol. This reduces the need for medications and lowers the risk of future health complications.

Enhanced Mobility : As patients lose weight, they often find that their joint pain decreases, and their mobility improves. This allows them to engage in physical activities that were previously difficult or impossible.

Improved Mental Health : The physical transformation that comes with bariatric surgery often leads to an improvement in self-esteem, confidence, and overall mental well-being. Many patients report feeling more energetic and optimistic about their future.

Increased Longevity : Studies have shown that bariatric surgery can extend life expectancy by reducing the risk of obesity-related diseases. It offers patients a second chance at living a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Is Bariatric Surgery Right for You?

Bariatric surgery is not a quick fix or a cosmetic procedure. It is a serious decision that requires commitment and lifestyle changes. Candidates for bariatric surgery typically have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, along with one or more obesity-related health conditions. It is also suitable for individuals with a BMI of 35 or higher who have not been successful with non-surgical weight loss methods.





Conclusion

Obesity is a complex disease that affects every aspect of an individual's health and well-being. While weight loss can be challenging, bariatric surgery offers a viable solution for those struggling with severe obesity and related health issues. By addressing the root cause of obesity, bariatric surgery not only helps patients shed excess weight but also improves their overall quality of life, giving them the opportunity to lead healthier, happier lives.





For anyone considering bariatric surgery, it's essential to consult with a qualified bariatric surgeon to understand the options, risks, and benefits. A healthier future is within reach for those willing to take the first step.