UK, France, Germany, US approve IAEA resolution on Iran's Safeguards Agreements

(MENAFN) The United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States issued a joint statement on Saturday welcoming the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' resolution concerning Iran's Safeguards Agreements. The resolution addresses Iran's ongoing lack of cooperation and failure to provide essential information regarding undeclared nuclear materials found at multiple locations. These issues are critical for the IAEA to ensure that Iran's nuclear program is exclusively peaceful, as mandated by international agreements.



The group underscored Iran’s legal obligation under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement to fully cooperate with the IAEA. This includes providing a comprehensive account of all nuclear materials and activities. The statement also expressed a strong expectation for Iran to reengage in dialogue and cooperation with the Agency, highlighting the importance of resolving long-standing concerns.



In response to the resolution, Iran announced on Friday the activation of new advanced centrifuges, escalating the situation. A joint statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran revealed that directives had been issued to implement "effective measures" in reaction to the IAEA's decision.



These measures include the deployment of a "significant range of new and advanced centrifuges," reflecting Iran's intent to further advance its nuclear capabilities. This move underscores the increasing tensions between Iran and international actors regarding the transparency and nature of its nuclear activities.

