Flydubai Adds Al Alamein In Egypt To Its Seasonal Summer Routes



The Dubai-based carrier announces flights to Al Alamein from 21 June 2025, growing its seasonal summer offering to 10 unique destinations flydubai becomes the first carrier to offer direct flights from Dubai to the new leisure destination in Egypt

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 November 2024:

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announces new seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB). The new daily operation will offer flydubai customers more options for next summer to one of the most exciting, up-and-coming holiday destinations in the region.

Flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 21 June and 07 September 2025. The direct flights will offer customers from Dubai, and across the network, easier access to Egypt's popular Al Sahel North Coast.

With the addition of its summer operations to Al Alamein, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to three destination including

Alexandria

and

Cairo

(Sphinx), served by 21 weekly flights. The carrier has seen growing demand for its operations to the new airport in Cairo since the launch of its flights last year, giving passengers more options for travel via a new gateway to the capital.

flydubai recently started operations to

Basel

in Switzerland,

Bhairahawa

in Nepal,

Islamabad

and

Lahore

in Pakistan and

Kerman

and

Kish Island

in Iran, growing its network to more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asia. For its 2025 summer schedule, flydubai will operate to ten unique seasonal routes including: Al Alamein,

Batumi,

Bodrum,

Corfu,

Dubrovnik,

Mykonos,

Olbia,

Santorini,

Tivat

and

Trabzon.

Flight details

Flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between 21 June and 07 September 2025.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to DBB start from AED 5,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,900. Return Business Class fares from DBB to DXB start from EGP 45,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from EGP 22,500.