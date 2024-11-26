The Sword And The Rose: Tara Sufiana's Spiritual Journey Unveiled At The 2024 Guadalajara Book Fair

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Author Tara Sufiana is thrilled to share a wonderful and cathartic experience through her book, The Sword and the Rose . Together with Bookmarc Alliance, Tara will showcase her to the crowds of the 2024 Guadalajara International Book Fair at Guadalajara this November 30 to December 8, 2024.

Tara was born in Switzerland to a Swiss father and an American mother. She has lived most of her life in the United States and traveled to thirty countries. One unplanned adventure finds her amidst the Sufis of Egypt for five years. The Sword and the Rose is an attestation of Tara's experiences as she embraces the mystical practices of the Sufis. In this book, Tara perfectly conveys her journey as she discovers the dervish within her and how she expresses herself through sacred dances and music at religious festivals throughout Egypt.

If you're curious about Tara Sufiana's journey, make sure to visit the 2024 Guadalajara International Book Fair and don't forget to drop by the Bookmarc Alliance booth.

Tara Sufiana has a degree in Psychology and India Studies, she conducts international workshops in Egyptian Dervish dance. Moreover, her profession includes flamenco dancing, singing, belly dancing, modeling, acting, and writing. Tara's articles have been published in leading magazines in four countries, she gathers a plethora of knowledge through personal experiences.

