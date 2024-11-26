Driving a New Era of Intelligent E-mobility: Changan’s Luxury EV Brand AVATR Arrives in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Atteline) * AVATR’s entry underscores Changan’s support for the region’s sustainability goals.

* Changan deepens its commitment to the region by strengthening its local partnerships and increasing its diverse product lineup to meet local needs.



Dubai, UAE, November 25, 2024 – Changan Automobile marks a significant milestone in its global journey by officially launching its premium intelligent electric vehicle (EV) brand, AVATR, in the Middle Eastern market. With AVATR, Changan demonstrates its commitment to supporting the region’s sustainable development goals with environmentally friendly, high-performance e-mobility solutions tailored to the lifestyles of local consumers.



As one of the leading automotive companies, Changan has consistently pushed boundaries in innovation and technology. AVATR exemplifies Changan's technological advancements, showcasing a blend of precision, innovative engineering, and sustainability. Built in Changan’s state-of-the-art production facilities, AVATR vehicles embody a design philosophy rooted in emotional intelligence, reflecting a strong commitment to intelligent and sustainable mobility. These attributes position AVATR as a new benchmark for premium electric vehicles.



The launch in the UAE introduces the AVATR 11, an SUV now available in the UAE that combines futuristic aesthetics with powerful electric performance and advanced smart driving technologies. The AVATR 12, an upgraded model that has set sales records when introduced in other markets, will soon follow, further enriching Changan’s offerings in the region.



The launch of AVATR is a critical step in Changan’s broader roadmap for the Middle East. Beyond AVATR, Changan will continue introducing its NEV-focused brand, DEEPAL, to the Middle East in 2025, offering a wide range of mobility solutions, including traditional fuel vehicles, high-end EVs, and NEVs, that meet their evolving preferences and expectations.



Over the long-term, Changan aims to establish a comprehensive ecosystem in the Middle East that not only supports its vehicles, but also comprehensively enhances the consumer experience with unparalleled customer support and consistent service quality for both new and returning customers, ensuring an exceptional experience for every Changan owner.



Changan’s comprehensive approach to supporting its brand and customers aligns with its vision to be a leading provider of intelligent, sustainable mobility in the Middle East. With AVATR and the upcoming launch of DEEPAL, Changan is set to redefine mobility experiences in the region, establishing itself as an innovative leader dedicated to sustainable progress and consumer satisfaction.





About Changan Automobile



With its CHANGAN, DEEPAL and AVATR, Changan Automobile is one of the “Big Four” Chinese automakers. It has 22 production facilities in 12 production bases around the world. It’s global R&D network connects 10 cities in six countries (Chongqing, Beijing, Shanghai, Dingzhou and Hefei in China, Turin in Italy, Yokohama in Japan, Birmingham in the UK, Detroit in the US, and Munich in Germany), and brings together the talents of more than 18,000 engineers from 31 countries and regions. It has had a presence in the Middle East and Africa market since 1994, with cumulative sales of 400,000 units. To further expand its global footprint, in 2023 the company launched its Vast Ocean Plan. With a mission to “lead auto culture and benefit human life”, Changan is transforming itself into an intelligent, low-carbon mobility tech company that contributes to society and meets people’s needs for a better life.



