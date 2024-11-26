Do You Have A Scientific-Based Business Venture Or Idea Led By Women In Costa Rica?

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The fifth edition of the Constelar program is open for applications until January 8, 2025, for women with scientific-based ventures or business ideas who wish to apply for non-reimbursable funds from the Development System. (SBD).

Constelar is led by the CRUSA Foundation, the Costa Rican Promoter of Research and Innovation (PCII), and SBD, in conjunction with the local incubator Impact Hub San José. Its objective is to strengthen and support the entrepreneurial experience of women in areas traditionally led by men, such as STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

At Fundación CRUSA, we are committed to creating inclusive spaces to promote female entrepreneurship in the fields of science and technology. That's why we have been supporting programs like Constelar, the first incubation program focused on scientific-based ventures led by women, whose track record already includes nearly 40 ventures in the prototyping phase or close to market launch.

On October 19th, the Annual Constelar Event was held at Texas Tech University, where this call for applications was officially opened. A scientific fair featuring entrepreneurs from previous editions was also held, along with a Demo Day, during which participants from the third edition presented the results of their recently completed prototyping phase, using non-repayable funds from the Development Banking System to boost their business.

Projects were presented ranging from solutions for the agricultural sector, as well as the veterinary and dermocosmetic industries. We also have a platform for on-demand testing, alternative proteins for the gastronomic industry based on mushroom mycelium , and proposals for the educational sector that promote inclusion and equity.

The first thing to consider is that the venture must focus on food, education, innovative products, or technology, among others. To apply, visit the link constelarcr/programa-de-incubacion/ where you will find all the information about the program, tours, workshops, requirements, and application process.

This is a unique opportunity for women passionate about STEM who seek to take their ideas to the next level and contribute to the advancement of female leadership in Costa Rican innovation.-

