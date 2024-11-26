Azerbaijan Air Force Conducts Training Flights To Enhance Combat Readiness
11/26/2024 12:27:59 AM
The Azerbaijan Air Force successfully carried out training
flights as part of its annual training plan,
Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense.
Before the flights, pilots underwent checks on their theoretical
knowledge of flight conditions and safety regulations. The
personnel were also briefed on safety protocols, and the health of
the flight crews was assessed. A thorough inspection of the Su-25
and Su-25 ML attack aircraft was conducted by the military
pilots.
The training included take-off and landing exercises, complex
piloting maneuvers at various altitudes, locating ground targets of
a mock enemy, air reconnaissance missions, and other operational
tasks.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the primary aim of the
exercises was to enhance the combat skills and operational
readiness of the personnel. The military pilots executed the
assigned tasks with precision and professionalism, demonstrating
their high level of preparedness.
