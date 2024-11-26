Azerbaijan Air Force Conducts Training Flights To Enhance Combat Readiness

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Air Force successfully carried out training flights as part of its annual training plan, Azernews reports via the of Defense.

Before the flights, pilots underwent checks on their theoretical knowledge of flight conditions and safety regulations. The personnel were also briefed on safety protocols, and the of the flight crews was assessed. A thorough inspection of the Su-25 and Su-25 ML attack aircraft was conducted by the military pilots.

The training included take-off and landing exercises, complex piloting maneuvers at various altitudes, locating ground targets of a mock enemy, air reconnaissance missions, and other operational tasks.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the primary aim of the exercises was to enhance the combat skills and operational readiness of the personnel. The military pilots executed the assigned tasks with precision and professionalism, demonstrating their high level of preparedness.

<p></p>