China Launches Two Optical Earth Observation Satellites

China has successfully launched the optical observation
satellites "Seraei-Gaojing-20-3" and "Seraei-Gaojing-20-4" aboard a
"Changzheng-2-Xi" rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center
in the north-western part of the country, Azernews
reports.
The launch took place at 07:39 Beijing time, and the satellites
have already been successfully placed in their designated
orbits.
Chinese state media did not provide extensive details about the
launch, but they did note that it marked the 547th mission using
the Changzheng (Long March) series of launch vehicles, a
significant milestone for China's space program.
The "Seraei-Gaojing" satellites are part of a commercial
initiative by China Siwei Survey and Mapping Technology, a
subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology
Corporation (CASC). These satellites are equipped to provide
high-resolution optical Earth observation data, which is used for a
wide range of applications including topographic surveying and
mapping, disaster prevention and management, as well as monitoring
maritime activities.
Interestingly, the Gaojing-20 series of satellites are part of
China's growing ambitions in space-based Earth observation,
alongside similar global projects aimed at improving environmental
monitoring, urban planning, and even military reconnaissance.
This successful launch adds to China's increasingly robust space
capabilities, with the country steadily enhancing its satellite
constellation, positioning itself as a key player in the global
space race.
