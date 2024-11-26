China Launches Two Optical Earth Observation Satellites

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully launched the optical observation satellites "Seraei-Gaojing-20-3" and "Seraei-Gaojing-20-4" aboard a "Changzheng-2-Xi" rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the north-western part of the country, Azernews reports.

The launch took place at 07:39 Beijing time, and the satellites have already been successfully placed in their designated orbits.

Chinese state did not provide extensive details about the launch, but they did note that it marked the 547th mission using the Changzheng (Long March) series of launch vehicles, a significant milestone for China's space program.

The "Seraei-Gaojing" satellites are part of a commercial initiative by China Siwei Survey and Mapping Technology, a subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). These satellites are equipped to provide high-resolution optical Earth observation data, which is used for a wide range of applications including topographic surveying and mapping, disaster prevention and management, as well as monitoring maritime activities.

Interestingly, the Gaojing-20 series of satellites are part of China's growing ambitions in space-based Earth observation, alongside similar global projects aimed at improving environmental monitoring, urban planning, and even military reconnaissance.

This successful launch adds to China's increasingly robust space capabilities, with the country steadily enhancing its satellite constellation, positioning itself as a key player in the global space race.