KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 57 Cents To USD 74.54 Pb
Date
11/26/2024 12:07:51 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down by 57 cents to USD 74.57 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 75.11 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global level, the brent crude went down by USD 2.16 to USD 73.01 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 2.30 to USD 68.94 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN26112024000071011013ID1108925615
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.