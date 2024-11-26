KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 57 Cents To USD 74.54 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down by 57 cents to USD 74.57 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 75.11 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the went down by USD 2.16 to USD 73.01 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 2.30 to USD 68.94 pb. (end)

