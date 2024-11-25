Constitution Day Of India: Inspirational Quotes And Wishes To Share With Fellow Citizens To Honour Dr Ambedkar

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indians gear up to celebrate Day on Tuesday, November 26, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949, laying the foundation for India's democratic, secular, and sovereign identity.



This day honours Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, and promotes awareness of constitutional values, rights, and duties.



Constitution Day reinforces ideals, encouraging active civic participation and responsibility. It serves as a reminder of India's commitment to building a progressive, inclusive, and equitable society for all citizens.

As it underscores the importance of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, fostering national unity, while celebrating India's diverse yet unified fabric, here's is how you can wish your fellow citizens on Constitution Day: