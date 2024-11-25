Double Sided Foam Tape Market Is Anticipated To Hit $11.1 Billion By 2028 At A Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR Of 9.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Double Sided Foam Tape Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The double sided foam tape market size shows strong recent growth and is anticipated to continue to rise from $7.05 billion in 2023 to $7.71 billion in 2024, resulting in a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to expansion in the automotive industry, a surge in demand in the electronics sector, an increase in usage in packaging, growth in the construction sector, and rising demand for lightweight materials.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Double Sided Foam Tape Market?

The double sided foam tape market is expected to see robust growth in the upcoming years, reaching a size of $11.1 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. The factors driving growth during the forecast period include increasing demand for consumer electronics, growth in e-commerce, expansion of the aerospace industry, escalating demand for sustainable solutions, and an enhanced focus on energy efficiency. Major trends during the forecast period encapsulate the adoption of eco-friendly materials, integration of smart technologies, deployment of advanced adhesive technologies, development of high temperature resistant tapes, and the application of such tapes in automotive industries.

What Drives The Growth Of The Double Sided Foam Tape Market?

A significant driver of the market for double sided foam tape is expected to be the increasing health consciousness among the people. Health consciousness refers to an individual's proactive approach to preserving and enhancing one's health and well-being. This concept encapsulates a myriad of behaviors, attitudes, and beliefs about physical fitness, nutrition, and lifestyle choices. The increase in health consciousness is spurred by the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like obesity, diabetes, and heart disease, which have indeed raised awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

What Trends Are Significantly Impacting The Double Sided Foam Tape Market?

Major market players are focused on the development of innovative products like UV-resistant acrylic foam tapes, bolstering durability and performance in outdoor applications. For instance, CCL Design, a UK-based manufacturer, unveiled the 5400 LSE acrylic foam tape series in November 2023. This product is primarily acclaimed for its primerless adhesion to various substrates, providing a robust bond to polypropylene and exhibiting excellent adhesion to automotive paints.

How Is The Double Sided Foam Tape Market Segmented?

The double sided foam tape market, as covered in our report, can be segmented based on:

1 By Product: Acrylic Foam, Polyethylene PE Foam, Polyurethane PU Foam, Other Products

2 By Density: Low, Medium, High

3 By Application: Automotive, Construction, Electronics, Packaging, Medical Devices

Regional insights emphasize that Asia-Pacific and North America are anticipated to substantially contribute to the market's growth. The other regions covered in our report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

