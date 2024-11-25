Sanara Medtech To Present At The Piper Sandler 36Th Annual Healthcare Conference On December 4Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, TX, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanara MedTech Inc. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Sanara MedTech Inc. (“Sanara,” the“Company,”“we,”“our” or“us”) (Nasdaq: SMTI), a medical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets, announced today that Ron Nixon, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at The Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY from December 3 – 5, 2024. Mr. Nixon will deliver a presentation to investors on Wednesday, December 4 at approximately 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation materials for the conference will be posted to the Company's investor relations website, , prior to the presentation. A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be accessible under the“Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Sanara MedTech Inc.

Sanara MedTech Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative technologies to improve clinical outcomes and reduce healthcare expenditures in the surgical, chronic wound and skincare markets. The Company markets, distributes and develops surgical, wound and skincare products for use by physicians and clinicians in hospitals, clinics and all post-acute care settings and offers wound care and dermatology virtual consultation services via telemedicine. Sanara's products are primarily sold in the North American advanced wound care and surgical tissue repair markets. Sanara markets and distributes CellerateRX® Surgical Activated Collagen, FORTIFY TRG® Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE® Extracellular Matrix as well as a portfolio of advanced biologic products focusing on ACTIGENTM Verified Inductive Bone Matrix, ALLOCYTE® Plus Advanced Viable Bone Matrix, BiFORM® Bioactive Moldable Matrix, TEXAGEN® Amniotic Membrane Allograft, and BIASURGE® Advanced Surgical Solution to the surgical market. In addition, the following products are sold in the wound care market: BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Wound Gel, and BIAKŌS® Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. Sanara's pipeline also contains potentially transformative product candidates for mitigation of opportunistic pathogens and biofilm, wound re-epithelialization and closure, necrotic tissue debridement and cell compatible substrates. The Company believes it has the ability to drive its pipeline from concept to preclinical and clinical development while meeting quality and regulatory requirements. Sanara is constantly seeking long-term strategic partnerships with a focus on products that improve outcomes at a lower overall cost.

