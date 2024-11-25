French Political Crisis Looms As Le Pen Opposes Tax Hikes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party, has issued a stark warning to Prime Michel Barnier's coalition government. She threatens to withdraw support if her demands for budget concessions are not met.



This move could potentially topple the fragile administration. Le Pen's party opposes increasing the tax burden on households, entrepreneurs, and pensioners.



She specifically rejects a proposed hike in electricity taxes. The National Rally also demands an increase in state pensions starting in January.



Barnier's aims to reduce France's deficit from over 6% to 5% of GDP next year. This plan involves €60 billion in tax increases and spending cuts. However, Le Pen's opposition puts this goal at risk.



The political landscape in France remains fragmented since the recent elections. Barnier's coalition lacks a parliamentary majority. It relies on tacit support from Le Pen's party for survival.







Financial markets have reacted to the political uncertainty. French borrowing costs compared to Germany have increased significantly. The yield difference on ten-year bonds over German debt reached about 83 basis points.

France's Political Instability

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has advised investors to bet on rising French yield premiums. This strategy reflects growing concerns about France's political stability.



Barnier faces pressure from multiple fronts. He must maintain fiscal discipline while addressing demands from various political factions. The prime minister is expected to meet with opposition leaders to seek a compromise.



Le Pen's influence in French politics has never been stronger. Her party emerged as a key player after Macron's loss of a relative majority in July. If Le Pen aligns with the left in a no-confidence vote, Barnier's cabinet could fall.



The government may invoke Article 49.3 to bypass the National Assembly and approve the budget. This move could trigger a no-confidence vote, requiring support from both far-right and left-wing parties.



Le Pen faces her own challenges. Prosecutors seek a five-year ban from politics for her alleged role in an embezzlement scheme. She denies these allegations. The outcome could affect her plans for the 2027 presidential election.

