Treasure Coast Food Bank Strengthening Community’S Safety Net With A Disaster-Resilient Building For The Future

FORT PIERCE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As disasters continue to devastate communities across the Southeast, Treasure Coast Food has proven to be a lifeline, delivering over 5 million pounds of critical resources-including meals, water, and emergency supplies-in the aftermath of two hurricanes and a series of tornadoes. This rapid and coordinated response highlights Treasure Coast Food Bank's role in disaster relief while underscoring the urgent need for robust infrastructure to sustain and expand its efforts.

“When disaster strikes, even those who have never experienced hunger can find themselves facing unexpected challenges,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank.“We're meeting urgent needs now while preparing for an extended recovery period, knowing that the road to rebuilding will take time.”

“After a disaster impacts a community, our top priority is to ensure Floridians are safe and have access to secure shelter, food and water,” said Kevin Guthrie, Executive Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.“Thanks to valuable partners like Treasure Coast Food Bank, residents have access to these critical recovery resources during their time of need.”

BUILDING RESILIENCE FOR THE FUTURE

The most recent series of disasters has reaffirmed the critical importance of robust infrastructure in disaster response.“If Treasure Coast Food Bank's facility had been damaged or destroyed, it would have severely disrupted our ability to respond quickly and effectively in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Cruz.

Treasure Coast Food Bank's capacity to respond is only as strong as its infrastructure. To address this, the organization is constructing a new 132,000-square-foot , hurricane-resilient warehouse and distribution center in Fort Pierce. The expanded facility will not only enhance local response capabilities but also enable Treasure Coast Food Bank to extend disaster relief efforts beyond its usual service areas when needed.

“Reliable and resilient local facilities like the Treasure Coast Food Bank are critical to communities after a disaster strikes, providing immediate services to those in need,” said Executive Director Guthrie.“I am eager to see the positive impact this new facility will have on disaster response capabilities, allowing us to better serve Floridians and first responders.”

Scheduled for completion in 2025, this state-of-the-art facility will transform how Treasure Coast Food Bank prepares for and responds to disasters across local, state-wide, and regional levels.

THE FACILITY WILL:



Provide a hurricane-resilient base for uninterrupted operations during storms.

Ensure continuous food distribution and emergency assistance during crises.

Provide an opportunity to serve as a staging area for the state of Florida's emergency disaster response teams. Enhance community resilience, building a stronger, more prepared Treasure Coast.

With the ability to store cold foods, prepare meals in an expanded kitchen, and create 53 new jobs, the facility will significantly boost Treasure Coast Food Bank's capacity to serve the 250,000 people who rely on its services weekly while improving disaster readiness across the region.

JOIN THE EFFORT ON GIVING TUESDAY

“This Giving Tuesday, we encourage everyone to play a role in creating lasting impact,” said Cruz, your support enables us to respond to today's emergencies and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Every donation ensures Treasure Coast Food Bank can provide critical resources during crises at the local, state, and regional levels. To contribute this Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, visit .

ABOUT TREASURE COAST FOOD BANK

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida's Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals valued at more than $50 million through robust programs and in partnership with 300 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties. In addition to emergency food distribution, Treasure Coast Food Bank operates a full roster of direct service programs that not only solve the immediate problem of hunger, but help individuals and families gain long-term food security, better health outcomes, and self-sufficiency. Treasure Coast Food Bank is a Partner Food Bank of Feeding America, the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. For more information on Treasure Coast Food Bank, stophunger.org or follow us @TCFoodbank on Facebook or Twitter

