Conexus Credit Union Launches $100 Million ‘Ag Grow Fund’ Built For Saskatchewan Ag Producers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fund offers discounted interest rates, no application fees, and no age limit restrictions

Regina, Saskatchewan, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conexus Credit Union is proud to announce the launch of the $100 million 'Ag Grow Fund.' This new fund is designed to help Saskatchewan ag producers save money and reinvest in their operations.

Exclusive discounted interest rates, no application fees, and no age limit restrictions are some of the fund's tailored benefits.

“Conexus is dedicated to empowering ag producers to achieve what matters to them,” says Conexus Chief Growth Officer Garnett Volk.“We have designed this fund specifically for Saskatchewan producers and their operations.”

“As your local credit union, we understand and value agriculture's contribution to the health of our economy. We are committed to our members' success and to helping grow Saskatchewan agriculture for a thriving province.”

More highlights of the Ag Grow Fund include:

Exclusive discounted interest rates for new fixed-rate term loans and mortgages.

No application fees with the exception of Canadian Agricultural Loans Act (CALA) loans and mortgages.

No maximum age restrictions .

Funding of up to $2 million per producer.

$100 million in dedicated financing for the purchase of land, buildings, equipment, and livestock. The Ag Grow Fund is not available for refinancing.

Ag producers can learn more and book an appointment with a dedicated Conexus Ag Advisor here.

The Ag Grow Fund is the latest Conexus initiative supporting the Saskatchewan agricultural sector, adding to Cultivator powered by Conexus' AGTECH ACCELERATOR. The AGTECH ACCELERATOR sees Cultivator facilitate and accelerate growth in agtech by connecting farmers, founders, and funders. The program aims to bring the best agricultural innovations to Canada, ensuring Canadian farmers have access to cutting-edge technology to enhance their operations. Cultivator is currently recruiting Cohort 4 for the AGTECH ACCELERATOR. Learn more here .

Exclusive benefit for Conexus members: Conexus members get into Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) for free again this year. Members can visit any Conexus branch before Nov. 29, 2024, to pick up a free multi-day pass.

About Conexus Credit Union

We're a forward-thinking, Saskatchewan-based credit union committed to our members and their financial well-being. We're a member-owned cooperative with more than 80 years of serving members and giving back to our community. Conexus' purpose is to champion every member's success for a thriving Saskatchewan.

Attachment

Ag Grow Fund Image

CONTACT: Michael Chmielewski Conexus Credit Union 306-751-8201 ...