Fanuc Launches New 'Heavyweight' Industrial Robot Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Fanuc launches new 'heavyweight' industrial robot

Fanuc , a world leader in industrial robotics and factory automation, has introduced the M-950iA“heavyweight industrial robot”, capable of lifting 500 kg – including automotive components, materials and EV battery packs.

Fitting perfectly between Fanuc's M-900iB and M-1000iA families, the serial-link structured M-950iA/500 offers a much wider range of motion than standard parallel-link robots, offering flexibility that easily adapts to tight workspaces and variable layouts.

A high-rigidity design makes it suited for payloads up to 500 kg and its reach of 2,830 mm is paired with an impressive range of motion on the robot's J3 axis, allowing it to flip over backwards.

Capable of handling large and heavy work pieces due to its ultra-strong and powerful wrist, the robot is also available with accuracy and stiffness enhancement option to maintain high accuracy even under the external force, making this an ideal solution for friction stir welding, drilling, and riveting applications.

Eric Potter, general manager of Fanuc America's robot application segment, says:“We're thrilled to introduce our new robot to the market. It's design is perfect for rapid and robust performance in heavy part lifting, palletizing, and demanding material handling tasks.

“With its exceptional strength and versatility, the M-950iA is set to become a powerhouse for customers seeking adaptable solutions in challenging industrial environments.”

Features and benefits include:



6 controlled axes

500 kg maximum payload

A long 2,830 mm reach

Serial link design with a wide J3 axis motion range and ability to flip over backwards

High-performance servomotor drive system offering positioning repeatability of ±0.08 mm

User-friendly Fanuc iPendant teaching device and R-30iB Plus controller connectivity Accuracy and stiffness enhancement option available for highest precision or where external forces may act on the robot