Ben Williamson Appointed Executive Director Of Animal Outlook, Leading Groundbreaking Animal Protection Investigations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Animal Outlook , a national non-profit animal protection organization, is excited to announce the appointment of Ben Williamson as its new Executive Director. With over a decade of experience in leading international animal protection initiatives, Williamson brings an unwavering dedication to animal advocacy and a track record of high-profile investigations that have driven tangible change. As Executive Director, Williamson will steer Animal Outlook's mission to expose and prevent cruelty to farmed animals through strategic investigations, legal advocacy, and educational outreach.

Williamson's career has spanned multiple continents, where he has worked with leading organizations to expose animal exploitation and improve animal welfare. Originally from London, Williamson began his career in 2012 with PETA UK, where he broke major investigative stories. His work in the press office not only garnered media attention but also established his reputation as a fierce advocate for animals.

Williamson then moved to Los Angeles to become PETA's Senior International Media Director, where he built critical relationships with journalists worldwide and led efforts to expose unethical practices, such as the cruelty within the Angora industry and high-profile lawsuits like the“monkey selfie” case. His contributions helped shape public opinion on issues ranging from illegal roadside zoos to U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service's“pay-to-play” practices.

In 2019, Williamson served as U.S. Programs Director for World Animal Protection in New York City, working closely with law enforcement to curb illegal wildlife trade. His investigations into unlawful sales of bear bile and baby turtles catalyzed further investigations and policy changes by health departments nationwide.

Most recently, Williamson was Executive Director of Compassion in World Farming USA, where he led impactful campaigns, including a pivotal investigation into the transport of calves from Hawai'i to the mainland, highlighted by The New York Times in 2024.

A respected voice in animal advocacy, Williamson has appeared on major networks such as NBC, CNN, Fox News, CBS, and Good Morning America, and has authored opinion pieces for USA Today, Newsweek, New York Daily News, and The Hill.

As Executive Director, Williamson will advance Animal Outlook's investigative work, shedding light on industry practices that need reform and strengthening policies for farmed animal welfare.

This appointment marks a new era for Animal Outlook as Williamson's leadership and proven expertise promise to elevate the organization's impact within animal advocacy circles and beyond.

About Animal Outlook

Animal Outlook is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) animal advocacy organization based in Washington, DC and Los Angeles, CA.

Its mission is to strategically challenge animal agribusiness through undercover investigations, legal advocacy, corporate and food system reform, and disseminate information about the many harms of animal agriculture, empowering everyone to choose vegan. For more, visit animaloutlook.

Jonathan Abramson

Bluetone PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.