One Killed, Three Injured In Cargo Plane Crash Near Vilnius Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, Nov 25 (IANS) A pilot was killed and three others in a cargo plane crash near the airport in the Lithuanian capital, the country's Fire and Rescue Department said on Monday.

The 737-476 (SF) plane belonged to Spanish airline Swift Air and was flying from Leipzig, Germany on behalf of German company DHL when it crashed into a residential building near the Vilnius airport.

The two-story building caught fire after being hit by the plane, while all 12 residents in the building were evacuated, the Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement.

Valdas Benkunskas, mayor of the city of Vilnius, said that the fire has been extinguished and that there is no air pollution or sewage water pollution detected.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched to investigate potential improper maintenance of vehicles or roads and violations of international flight rules.

Darius Jauniskis, head of the State Security Department, told local media that it is still too early to determine the cause of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vilnius Airport continues operating as usual, with some flights delayed and one flight to Riga, Latvia canceled.