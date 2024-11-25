Plus Size Women’S Clothing Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 444.4 Bn By 2033, At 4.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview

The Global Plus Size Women's Clothing is projected to reach USD 308.0 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 444.4 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.2% .

The plus-size women's clothing market is gaining global recognition, owing to the rise of body positivity, inclusiveness drives, and increasing demand by consumers for a great variety of sizes. Brands also focus on expanding their size range while manufacturing to meet this demand in the underserved segment of the market.

E-commerce offers a great deal of variety and personal interaction with shoppers. Casual wear, formal wear, sportswear, and more are the types that make up the market segmentation.

Casual wear leads the way, as it is an everyday-wear product in nature. It is expected that increasing disposable incomes, improved brand offerings, and the trend for influencer collaborations continue to boost this market in North America and Europe.

The US Plus Size Women's Clothing Market

The US Plus Size Women's Clothing Market with an estimated value of USD 107.0 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9% until reaching USD 151.6 billion by 2033.

Plus-size women's clothing is one of the rapidly growing markets in the U.S., as many major brands and retailers in this region have been increasingly pushing to incorporate more diverse body types in various categories. Key trends include the expansion of plus-size ranges by mainstream brands a focus on sustainable clothing and increased online shopping.

Some of the leading players in the market deal with Torrid, Lane Bryant, and Eloquii. E-commerce innovations, such as AI-powered recommendations and virtual fitting rooms, are further boosting the experience. This is indicative of the growing trends of activewear and casual wear for comfort and fashion, hence driving the market.

Important Insights



Global Market Size: This market is estimated to be worth USD 308.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 444.4 billion by 2033.

S. Market Value: The U.S. plus-size women's clothing market is projected to grow from USD 107.0 billion in 2024 to USD 151.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

Regional Analysis: North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global market, accounting for approximately 41.3% in 2024.

Product Segment Insights: Casual wear is expected to dominate the market, holding 33.0% of the product segment in 2024.

Price Range Segment Insights: Mid-range priced women's clothing is projected to lead the market with a 44.9% share in 2024. Global Growth Rate: This market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Latest Trends



Increasing focus on size inclusivity, with more brands now offering plus-size clothes, from large sets to diverse body shapes and different tastes.

The rapid growth of online shopping, especially with virtual fitting tools, is transforming the shopping experience for plus-size consumers globally.

Rising demand for sustainable fashion is prompting brands to introduce eco-friendly and ethically produced plus-size collections to attract conscious consumers. Collaborations between fashion brands and plus-size influencers are boosting brand visibility and enhancing engagement with the target demographic.

Plus Size Women's Clothing Market: Competitive Landscape

The plus-size women's clothing market is extremely competitive, with key players holding large shares, including Lane Bryant, Torrid, and Eloquii. In addition, mainstream brands added size ranges, such as Old Navy, H&M, and ASOS, which further raised the level of competition in this market.

E-commerce giants like Amazon and Zalando have wide selections and improved ease of access, while niche plus-size brands creating sustainable and customizable clothes find success. Some of the competitive strategies include influencer marketing, product diversification, and innovations in fit and fabric.

The market also is a witness to collaborations with fashion designers for offering exclusive plus-size collections.

Some of the prominent market players:



ASOS plc

H&M Group

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Forever 21, Inc.

Macy's, Inc.

Torrid LLC

Lane Bryant (Ascena Retail Group)

Ralph Lauren Corporation

C&A

Eloquii

Marks & Spencer Group plc Other Key Players

