Azerbaijani President Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Suriname
11/25/2024 9:00:32 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Suriname Chandrikapersad
Santokhi, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my
heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of
the national day of the Republic of Suriname.
Your visit to Baku to participate in COP29 holds a special place
in the history of Azerbaijan-Suriname relations. I fondly recall
our meeting held in the atmosphere of mutual trust and
sincerity.
We place great importance on our interstate relations and
cooperation with Suriname. To further develop economic and trade
relations, a delegation of Azerbaijani experts stands ready to
visit your country.
I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples,
we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the bonds of
friendship between our nations and expand our cooperation both
bilaterally and multilaterally.
On this festive occasion, I convey my best wishes to you and
extend my hopes for lasting prosperity and peace for your friendly
people."
