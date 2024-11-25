CIEE Launches New, Affordable J1 Visa Program For Irish Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Dublin Office to Support Expansion with Plans for Additional Programs in 2025

- Sheelagh DalyDUBLIN, IRELAND, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE ) has announced its entry into the Irish student with a new, affordable J1 visa product, also known as BridgeUSA, set to launch through its new Dublin office.This initiative represents CIEE's commitment to providing direct-to-market offerings in Ireland, with introductory fees significantly lower than existing options. In 2025, CIEE plans to expand its offerings to include additional working visa and cultural exchange products for Irish students.New Dublin Office Led by Industry VeteranTo support the new J1 BridgeUSA program, CIEE has established an operations centre in Dublin with an experienced local team, led by Sheelagh Daly, who brings over 20 years of experience in student travel. Sheelagh and the Dublin team will play a key role in CIEE's mission to make cultural exchange and work abroad experiences more accessible to Irish students. Sheelagh Daly is available for interviews and further comment.A Natural Step for CIEE in IrelandWith a well-established presence in Ireland as an inbound program provider for U.S. college students since 2006, CIEE's expansion into direct-to-market programs for Irish students traveling to the U.S. represents a natural progression. "CIEE has been a proud supporter of international exchange for over 50 years, and we are excited to extend these opportunities directly to Irish students," said Daly.Making International Experiences More AccessibleCIEE recognises that the financial barrier to J1 and cultural exchange programs can prevent some students from participating. By offering J1 programs directly to students in Ireland, CIEE aims to make international experiences more accessible.Introductory J1 visa prices will start at €499 for the J1 program, allowing more Irish students to gain valuable global experience without the financial strain typically associated with such programs.Over 50 Years of Experience in Cultural ExchangeHaving indirectly hosted Irish J1 participants in the U.S. for over 50 years, CIEE is dedicated to offering quality cultural exchange programs. Its strong partnerships, including one with the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs through the Douglass - O'Connell Global Internship Program, reinforce CIEE's commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding.In alignment with its mission, CIEE is also strengthening its relationship with the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN) and exploring new opportunities through initiatives like InternHub, its internship portal, to expand access to professional placements.For more information on CIEE and its programs, visit or follow @CIEE_J1USA on Instagram and/or TikTok.Contacts:- Sheelagh Daly, Director of Sales, Ireland, CIEE: ..., +353 87 660 9406- Michael Collins, TravelMedia: ..., +353 86 8583585About Sheelagh DalySheelagh Daly leads the project with over 20 years of experience in J1 exchanges in Ireland. Her extensive background has equipped her with a deep understanding of cultural exchange and program management, making her a valuable asset to the initiative. Sheelagh is passionate about fostering connections and creating opportunities for participants to enhance their personal and professional growth.About CIEEFounded in 1947, CIEE is a leader in cultural exchange, committed to fostering global understanding through international education. Initially established as the Council on Student Travel, CIEE has evolved to meet the changing needs of students and the global landscape, hosting thousands of U.S. students in Ireland through its Dublin Outbound Centre since 2006. CIEE's offerings include study abroad programs at Trinity, DCU, and UCD, internships, high school programs, and faculty-led experiences. For over seven decades, CIEE has helped students and institutions alike value the importance of intercultural understanding and collaboration.

