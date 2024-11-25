Kuwait Amir Envoy Delivers GCC Summit Invitation To Bahrain Leader
11/25/2024 5:08:48 AM
MANAMA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Envoy of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, on Monday, delivered a letter to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, which included an invitation to attend 45th GCC Summit on December first in Kuwait.
The letter also focused on bilateral and historic relations between the two countries.
The invitation was delivered during Al-Yahya's meeting with crown prince of Bahrain and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (end)
