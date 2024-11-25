Kuwait Amir Envoy Delivers GCC Summit Invitation To Bahrain Leader

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Envoy of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya, on Monday, delivered a letter to Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, which included an invitation to attend 45th GCC Summit on December first in Kuwait. The letter also focused on bilateral and historic relations between the two countries. The invitation was delivered during Al-Yahya's meeting with of Bahrain and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa. (end) sam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.