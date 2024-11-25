Embedded Computing Market Worth $85.68 Billion By 2030, Driving Innovation Across Industries: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Embedded Computing Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global embedded computing market size was valued at $36,743.56 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $85,685.68 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The global embedded computing is in its growing phase, having significant adoption in almost all of the regions. Technological advancements, falling prices of consumer electronics, and emerging economies have boosted the prospects in the embedded computing market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality embedded system is witnessing significant growth among the various end-user verticals. Adoption of technology and increase in standards of living in emerging markets have shown increase in use of embedded computing systems. Conversely, intense competition among regional market players and complex hardware configuration hinder the market growth.Covid-19 Scenario:✦There has been a rapid surge in the demand for cloud-based embedded computing solutions to support the businesses processes during the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, the pandemic led businesses around the globe to adopt the remote working culture, which in turn, surged the demand for embedded computing solutions .✦The embedded computing solution plays a crucial role in maintaining the business processes efficiently and keeping excellent connectivity between the connected devices. This was achieved through various features of embedded computing solutions including digital data exchange, remote access, and real-time data analytics.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe report offers detailed segmentation of the global embedded computing market based on type, end-users, and region.Based on type, the hardware segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end users, the communications segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total share of the global embedded computing industry, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the total market share , and is estimated to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the regions including Europe and LAMEA.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -List Of Key Players:Arm Holdings Plc.,Intel Corporation,Fujitsu Limited,Microchip Technology, Inc.,IBM Corporation,Qualcomm Incorporated,Microsoft Corporation,STMicroelectronics,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Texas Instruments Incorporated.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.