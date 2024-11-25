(MENAFN) In exchange for the contribution of North Korean service members in the conflict against Ukraine, Moscow might approve to transfer to Pyongyang technology for the manufacturing of weapons and submarines.

This was said by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, Admiral Samuel Paparo, who talked at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Ukrinform releases.



Russia might supply North Korea with technology for weapon and submarine manufactuirng, the admiral projects.



He also proposed that Russia might “repay” China with serious technologies for its tacit support for the invasion of Ukraine. It is projected that Russia will supply China with submarine technology that is possibly capable of depriving the U.S. of dominance in the underwater domain, the admiral proposes.



Paparo stated that this makes a serious environment and surges the current issues.



As Ukrinform released previously, Head of the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Anatoly Barhilevych statedNorth Korean military personnel arranged in Russia’s Kursk region have already contributed in fights against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

