Gulf Air declares arrival to AlUla as a seasonal location

(MENAFN) Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has declared its arrival to AlUla in Saudi Arabia as a seasonal location from November 26 to February 25, next year.



Building on the success of Gulf Air's inaugural seasonal trips to AlUla International Airport in February in 2024, the airline will conduct two weekly trips consuming an A320 aircraft.



This move marks a significant extension of Gulf Air's network and offers more convenience and travelling choices for Gulf Air passengers, stated the Bahrain flag-carrier in a statement.



The trip schedule to AlUla International Airport (ULH) involves couple weekly trips from Bahrain International Airport every Tuesdays and Saturdays.



On Tuesdays, trip GF 191 will depart from Bahrain at 10:40am and reach at AlUla International Airport at 1pm and on Saturdays, GF 192 will depart from Bahrain at 3:10pm and land in AlUla International Airport at 5.30pm.



Gulf Air stated this step further strengthens its connectivity through its network, establishing better connections among AlUla and major international locations, such as feeder roads from Bahrain, the GCC, as well as Europe.

