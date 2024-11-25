Turkish production capacity utilization volume increases in November

(MENAFN) The capacity utilization volume of Turkey’s production industry surged in November, hitting 76.1 percent, based on figures published Monday by the Turkish Central Bank.



This marked a development of 1.2 percentage units compared to the prior month. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume increased by 0.4 percentage units, arriving at 75.6 percent in November.



Intermediate products manufacturing had the largest utilization volume at 75.5 percent, whereas durable consumer products posted the lowest at 72 percent.



The data are derived from responses to a business tendency study held between regional production points. The Turkish Central Bank stated that 1,755 firms contributed in the study this month, saying that the outcomes represent the participants' review and not the bank’s expectations or law views.



The capacity utilization volume is a main indicator of how much of an industry's productive probable is being consumed, giving visions into total economic activity.

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108921532