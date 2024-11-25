3 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Balochistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Three more poliovirus cases have been reported from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

During the current year, Pakistan has reported at least 55 cases of poliovirus from different areas, showing gaps in its strategy to curb the crippling disease.

The new cases were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob and Jaffarabad districts, said the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health.

According to a lab official, the are girl children aged 8 and 20 months and a five-month-old boy child. A case of poliovirus was already reported from each of the three districts this year.

Of the total 55 cases registered so far, 26 have been reported from Balochistan, 14 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

