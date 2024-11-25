عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Balochistan

3 More Poliovirus Cases Found In KP, Balochistan


11/25/2024 4:07:11 AM

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Three more poliovirus cases have been reported from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

During the current year, Pakistan has reported at least 55 cases of poliovirus from different areas, showing gaps in its strategy to curb the crippling disease.

The new cases were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Zhob and Jaffarabad districts, said the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health.

According to a lab official, the victims are girl children aged 8 and 20 months and a five-month-old boy child. A case of poliovirus was already reported from each of the three districts this year.

Of the total 55 cases registered so far, 26 have been reported from Balochistan, 14 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

mud

Views: 0

MENAFN25112024000174011037ID1108921521


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search