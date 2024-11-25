Ice Cream Ingredients Market To Expand To $93.5 Billion By 2028, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global ice cream ingredients size was valued at US$ 50.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $ 93.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.Increasing demand for impulse ice cream desserts is driving the market expansion, however, the is facing significant challenges due to the rising prevalence of lactose intolerance among consumers.Request Sample Report:In recent times, the emergence of specialty ice cream parlors, fast-food chains, and growing snackification trend across the world drives the consumption of ice cream. The ice cream industry is delivering innovative and unique eating experience to the consumers by utilizing different ingredients and flavors. The manufacturers in ice cream ingredients market are intensively focusing on delivering reach experience in terms of taste and texture and rising consumption of ice creams is anticipated to support the growth of the global ice cream ingredients industry.According to the report published by the DPO International 2019, the global ice cream market size was valued at US$ 57.9 billion in 2018 and was expected to reach US$ 84.9 billion over the next 5 years. Thus, the ingredient manufacturers are intensively focusing on developing and offerings novel products to meet the growing innovative ice cream ingredients market trends such as low-sugar milk fat, lactose free SNF (solid-not-fat), sweeteners, and others.The rise in disposable incomes of the consumers, increase in standards of living, and their improved spending capacity are few of the factors boosting its per capita consumption of ice creams especially the impulse ice cream. The ingredients used in a huge quantity are milk fat, milk-solid-not-fat, and sweeteners. The manufacturers have strengthened their manufacturing capabilities to meet the global demand. Furthermore, the rising concerns of consumer over health and environment has resulted in the increasing demand for organic ice cream worldwide. The ice cream ingredients market share is expected to increase in global dairy sector during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of ice creams in developing economies.Buy Now and Get Discount:Ice cream ingredients market growth is expected to rise due to increase in the emergence of ice cream manufacturers and their demand for novel formulations. Convenient quick snacks, such as ice cream bars, sandwiches, ice-lollies, cones, cups, and sticks require variants of ice cream ingredients. The demand for high fat ice cream and specialty ice cream have necessitated the ice cream ingredients manufacturers to develop innovating offerings for ice cream in the ideal composition. The rise in the demand for impulse and take-home ice cream is further expected to proliferate the demand for varied ingredients in the global ice cream ingredients market.Some of the key players profiled in the ice cream ingredients market analysis include Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., California Dairies, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Westland Milk Products (yili Group), and Hilmar Ingredients.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Sugar-Free Ice Cream MarketGlobal Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

