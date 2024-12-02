Jumbo Electronics, Goodwill Cargo Launch New Initiative

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Jumbo has unveiled its latest initiative, 'Shop Locally, Deliver Globally', in partnership with Goodwill Cargo.

This service ensures that customers can purchase electronics from Jumbo and have them delivered directly to their hometowns, offering unparalleled convenience and accessibility, a statement said.

The delivery service covers a range of essential electronics, including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, air coolers, portable air conditioners, and water dispensers.

Commenting on the initiative, C V Rappai, director & CEO of Jumbo Electronics, said:“The launch of 'Shop Locally, Deliver Globally' is a testament to our commitment to providing unmatched convenience and accessibility to our customers. By combining seamless delivery with a range of exclusive benefits, we are redefining the shopping experience and solidifying Jumbo's reputation as a leader in innovative and customer-focused solutions in the electronics retail industry.”

Customers shopping at Jumbo Electronics enjoy a host of exclusive benefits that enhance their experience.

These include membership in the Mukafa Loyalty Program, enabling them to earn and redeem rewards, as well as flexible payment options such as 0% EMI on credit card installments with major banks like Commercial Bank, Doha Bank, QNB, and Ahli Bank. Shoppers also benefit from extended warranty options for added peace of mind and the opportunity to earn additional rewards like Nojoom points, Avios, or Air Miles with every purchase.

Jumbo Electronics continues to set the standard for innovation and customer satisfaction in the electronics retail sector, offering high-quality products, flexible services, and reliable after-sales support, the statement added.

MENAFN02122024000067011011ID1108947513