Agri Ministry Pushes Uptake Of Digital Farmer Identify To Integrate Farm Records

New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (MoA&FW) has urged states to organise camps to accelerate the creation of Farmer IDs, also known as Kisan Pehchaan Patra.

This Aadhaar-linked unique digital identity for farmers integrates demographic, land ownership, and crop details dynamically with state land records.

The Farmer ID will populate the Farmers' Registry, one of three registries under the Agri Stack initiative. This component of the Digital Agriculture Mission aims to build robust digital public infrastructure for the agricultural sector, approved by the Union Cabinet earlier this year.

The Centre has set an ambitious goal to generate digital identities for 11 crore farmers by 2026-27. For FY 2024-25, the government plans to cover 6 crore farmers, followed by 3 crore in 2025-26 and 2 crore in 2026-27.

To meet these targets, on November 28, the Ministry issued a directive encouraging states to adopt a camp-mode approach, facilitating faster and more inclusive farmer registration.

To mobilize efforts, the Centre has introduced financial incentives for states. States will receive Rs 15,000 per camp organised, along with an additional Rs 10 per Farmer ID generated.

These funds will come from the budget allocated to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

Work on Farmer IDs has already gained momentum in states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha are conducting field tests. Efforts are in varying stages in other regions.

These incentives complement the Rs 5,000 crore Special Assistance Scheme for States for Capital Investment 2024-25 announced by the Finance Ministry in August. States can leverage this fund for Farmers' Registry creation until March 2025.

The Farmer ID initiative is a cornerstone of India's push for digitisation in agriculture, promising streamlined service delivery, better targeting of subsidies, and efficient policy planning.

