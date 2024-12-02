QIB Holds Sign, Braille Language Training For Employees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic (QIB) has organised a specialised training course for its employees focusing on sign and Braille language, aligning with Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) initiative to enhance the services provided by banks to customers with special needs.

The initiative highlights QIB's commitment to enhance accessibility and inclusion and to equip its employees with skills to better support customers with special needs, a statement said.

The training course focused on key topics, such as understanding hearing disabilities, the basics of sign language, forming words and sentences, and mastering the key components of the Braille system. Employees also explored banking terms and phrases in Braille, ensuring they are well-prepared to assist the diverse needs of all customers effectively.

QIB has also been actively implementing various measures to support customers with special needs. These include accessible ATMs, wheelchair ramps at branches, and Braille-printed account statements and forms to ensure that every customer, regardless of their requirements, can access banking services seamlessly and independently.

D Anand, general manager, QIB Personal Banking Group, said:“By empowering our employees with the skills to engage effectively with customers with special needs, we are fostering a banking environment where every customer feels respected and supported. This effort reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional service delivery, and contributing to Qatar's wider goals for social inclusion and accessibility.”

