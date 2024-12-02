India And Italy Forge Stronger Ties At Space And Maritime Economic Conference

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 2 (KNN) Mumbai hosted a significant international on Saturday focused on space and maritime economic opportunities, bringing together key Italian and Indian institutional representatives at the Villaggio Italia, located at the Indira Dock during the Vespucci World Tour's India stop.

The conference was formally inaugurated by Italian Ambassador to India Antonio Bartoli, with notable keynote addresses from Indian of Ports, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Italian Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

Minister Sonowal highlighted recent national achievements in the space sector, while Minister Urso reflected on Italy's longstanding space exploration history, commemorating the nation's milestone of becoming the third country to launch a satellite with San Marco-1 in 1964.

During the first panel on 'Space: Bilateral Cooperation and Regional Footprint', Leonardo International's General Manager Enrico Savio emphasised the strategic importance of integrating technological value chains between countries.

Savio noted that successful collaboration requires mutual trust, shared objectives, and a balanced approach that navigates both competitive and partnership dynamics in the space sector.

Telespazio's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer Marco Brancati underscored the critical role of technological integration, advocating for future space programs to incorporate advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and digital twins.

These innovations are seen as essential for supporting ambitious space exploration goals, including human missions to the Moon and Mars.

The conference's maritime-focused panel, 'Sailing into the Blue Economy: Navigating Sustainable and Secure Seas', saw Leonardo's senior vice president Angelo Checchini discuss the company's comprehensive approach to maritime technological solutions.

Checchini highlighted the importance of technological and industrial collaborations with Indian partners to enhance maritime security and promote sustainable development at national and regional levels.

The event symbolised a significant diplomatic and technological exchange, demonstrating the potential for strategic partnerships between Italy and India in space and maritime sectors.

(KNN Bureau)