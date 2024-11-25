Kyushu's Largest Manufacturing Expo Returns: Join The Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fukuoka, Japan - The second edition of World Fukuoka will take place from December 11 to 13, 2024, at Marine Messe Fukuoka, following its successful inaugural edition in 2023, bringing together a diverse range of leaders, experts, and cutting-edge technologies. This year's event is poised to be even more impactful, as the final Manufacturing World show of the year is set to cap off 2024 with a significant gathering of the manufacturing community.



Building on its strong debut last year, Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024 is expanding to become the largest manufacturing exhibition in the Kyushu region and is expected to attract 420 exhibitors and over 15,000 visitors, underscoring its status as a vital event in Japan's industrial landscape.



This year's event will feature 10 specialised shows covering a wide array of industries and technologies. Among these are the Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo, which showcases IT solutions such as CAD, CAE, ERP, and production management systems; the Medical Device Development Expo, focused on innovations in medical and healthcare equipment; and the Mechanical Components & Technology Expo, highlighting motors, bearings, and mechanical components. The Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo will feature energy-saving products, logistics solutions, and safety equipment, while the Industrial AI/IoT Expo presents IoT platforms, AI technologies, and communication devices.



Also featured are the Additive Manufacturing Expo, displaying advancements in 3D printing and materials; the Measure/Test/Sensor Expo, which includes the latest measuring instruments, inspection devices, and sensors; and the Manufacturing DX Expo, showcasing solutions to drive digital transformation. Additionally, the Industrial ODM/EMS Expo focuses on development, manufacturing, and outsourcing services. A notable highlight this year is the newly added Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, addressing essential security measures, along with the introduction of the Smart Maintenance Expo.



Additionally, 12 insightful conference sessions will be held, featuring expert speakers who will delve into the latest industry trends, technological innovations, and best practices.



Fukuoka, located in the Kyushu region, stands as the fourth largest economic area in Japan and is known for its robust industrial ecosystem. The region is home to clusters of automobile manufacturing, heavy industry, electronics, and a rapidly growing semiconductor sector. As one of the most accessible cities in Japan, Fukuoka offers seamless connectivity, with the Marine Messe Fukuoka convention center just a 15-minute drive from Fukuoka Airport and the bustling downtown area.



The city's strategic location, combined with its strong industrial base, makes it an ideal venue for this year's Manufacturing World event, allowing participants to connect, collaborate, and explore business opportunities in one of Japan's most dynamic regions.



Industry professionals, innovators, and stakeholders are invited to join Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2024 to explore the latest advancements in manufacturing technology, network with global peers, and discover new solutions that can drive their businesses forward. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the largest manufacturing exhibition in the Kyushu area.



Register now to secure your spot. For more information and to register, visit Manufacturing World official website.

Company :-RX Global

User :- Manufacturing World

Email :...

Phone :-+81-3-6739-4106

Url :-