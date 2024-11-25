Roam Revolutionizes Travel Connectivity: A Milestone Of 1 Million Users

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) As the holiday season approaches, with Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, travelers worldwide are ironing out their vacation plans. But amid the excitement of visiting new places and reconnecting with loved ones, one question remains a constant concern: How do you stay safely connected while traveling abroad?







In a world where navigation, staying in touch, and sharing memories all rely on a stable internet connection, finding a reliable and secure way to connect while on the move is crucial. However, travelers often face two key challenges: reliable data access and secure connectivity.

Staying Safe on WiFi: The Common Tips

Frequent travelers are no strangers to typical safety measures for WiFi use:



Keep Software Updated: This is vital, yet it doesn't always provide protection from more sophisticated threats.

Install Antivirus Software: Antivirus helps catch malware but doesn't shield your data from prying eyes on unsecured networks. Limit Personal Information Sharing: A good habit, though difficult to fully implement on unfamiliar networks.

While these strategies are useful, they often fall short when it comes to modern travel needs. So, what's the alternative?

Roam: Revolutionizing Travel Connectivity

Roam, a pioneering decentralized telecom solution that's changing how travelers stay online safely. Roam's combination of a global WiFi network and an innovative eSIM technology means staying connected has never been easier or more secure-no matter where you roam.

1. Safe WiFi Connections with the Roam App

Finding reliable WiFi while traveling is often challenging. Many public networks compromise user privacy, asking for personal information or displaying invasive ads before granting access.

Roam changes the game by offering seamless access to over 3.5 million OpenRoaming hotspots worldwide through its decentralized WiFi network. Leveraging Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs), Roam ensures a private, hassle-free connection. Users simply download the Roam App, skip lengthy logins, and securely connect-without sharing sensitive data.

2. Flexible, Secure Data with Roam's eSIM

When WiFi isn't available, Roam's eSIM becomes an excellent alternative. An eSIM lets travelers activate data plans directly on their devices, without the hassle of buying a physical SIM card in another country.

Roam's eSIM covers over 130 countries and offers affordable, flexible plans tailored for global travelers. What sets Roam apart is its innovative approach to global roaming-users can earn free data by checking in, referring friends, or engaging with Roam on social media. It's not just about connectivity-it's also about rewarding users for being part of the community. If you don't need data right away, you can opt for Roam Points as your reward. In the future, these points will be compatible with major international airlines and telecom operators, allowing you to redeem them for a variety of rewards, including gift cards.

Why Roam eSIM?



No Physical SIM Hassles: Activate plans instantly on your device.

Earn Free Data or Roam points: Participate in simple activities to earn roaming data or Roam Points.

Eco-Friendly: Go green by eliminating physical SIM waste.

Fast, Reliable Connectivity: Access millions of secure hotspots around the globe. One-Stop In-App Management: Manage everything conveniently in one place.

With Roam, travelers get fast, secure, and eco-friendly connectivity-making Roam the ultimate travel companion.

Celebrating 1 Million Users: Free Data for All

In November 2024, Roam hit an exciting milestone: surpassing 1.3 million registered users and connecting over 850,000 network nodes globally. Since the launch of eSIM in October, the user base skyrocketed from 750,000 to 1 million in less than 20 days and exceeded 1.3 million by the end of November. This not only highlights the practicality of Roam's technology but also underscores its strong appeal among travelers.

To celebrate, Roam is offering 1GB of free international data to help you stay connected this holiday season-the perfect opportunity to experience seamless travel connectivity.

Here's how to claim your free 1GB data:

(This guide uses Thailand as an example.)

Download or update thefrom the App Store or Google Play.Log in and click the promo banner on the home screen.







3. Enter the code “Roamtheworld” (case-insensitive, no spaces) and submit.







4. Choose your destination, select a data package, and confirm redemption.



























5. Activate Your eSIM and start using your free data.







This holiday season, let Roam keep you connected-easily and securely.