GD Goenka University Celebrates Its 10Th Convocation Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 23rd, 2024: GD Goenka University, one of the prestigious educational institutions in the country proudly celebrated its 10th Convocation Ceremony at the iconic Manekshaw Centre, Khyber Lines, Delhi Cantonment.



The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble of Culture & Tourism, of India, and the Guest of Honour, Gen VK Singh (Retd.), Former Chief of the Staff and Former Minister of State in the of Road and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation. Their presence added immense prestige and significance to the occasion, inspiring the 1491 graduates with insightful addresses.



Urging graduates to utilise their knowledge for societal benefit, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said,''On this auspicious occasion, I would like to congratulate all the graduating students and extend my best wishes for your future. You have all worked hard to realise the dreams of both yourselves and your parents, and you are the students who will change India in 2047. We are all in the Amrit Kaal of Bharat, and these fortunate individuals have studied at one of the most prestigious universities of our time. I applaud the 30 years of educational efforts made by GD Goenka Group for the country.''



Congratulating the students, Gen VK Singh, said,''Over the past 12 years, GD Goenka University has made tremendous progress, and I want to congratulate all the graduating students. Education provides you with three essential things: knowledge and skills, discretion, and the ability to guide others. After you leave the institution, you must rely on what you have learned and the foundation you have built. If your foundation is strong, you will be able to navigate through challenges successfully.''



The ceremony commenced with the academic procession, led by the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, Chancellor Mrs. Renu Goenka, Vice Chairperson, GD Goenka Group, Pro-Chancellor, Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, and

Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Kim Menezes.



"Today marks a substantial milestone in the lives of our students. Their hard work and dedication have culminated in this moment of achievement. As they step into the professional world, I am confident they will uphold the values and excellence that GD Goenka University stands for,'' said Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.



A significant highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of the Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) to Shri Nakul Anand, Former Executive Director of ITC Limited, who also addressed the gathering, sharing insights from his outstanding career.



''I am deeply humbled to receive this honorary doctorate from GD Goenka University, a prestigious institution known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and social responsibility. India has a history spanning over 5,000 years that cannot be replicated, which highlights the country's tourism potential. Indeed, within India's past lies its future,'' said Shri Nakul Anand.



This was followed by the conferring of Ph.D., Masters', Bachelors', and other degrees to meritorious graduates of the university by the Chancellor and the signing of the Record of Degrees by the Pro-Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor.



''This year, GD Goenka Group proudly celebrates its 30th year in education, marking three decades of innovation, excellence, and commitment to shaping future leaders. It is a moment of immense pride to witness yet another cohort of graduates stepping out into the world, carrying forward the legacy of their alma mater,'' said Prof. (Dr.) Kim Menezes.



The ceremony also included the presentation of the Gopi Ram Goenka Medals for academic excellence and a pledge by degree recipients. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by the Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Anuradha R Tiwary.



GD Goenka University extends its heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and their families, wishing them success in their future endeavours.



About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi- disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning. The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.

