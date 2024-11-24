Cinc Syrskyi Meets With Military Bloggers To Address Key Issues
Date
11/24/2024 3:09:33 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Oleksandr Syrskyi has met with bloggers covering military topics to discuss issues important to society.
Syrskyi shared details of the meeting on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
He stated that bloggers play a vital role in highlighting current challenges faced by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enabling swift responses and effective solutions.
"We had an open discussion about the situation at the front. We focused in detail on the need to reform the Armed Forces, create new brigades, replace brigade commanders, and other pressing concerns," he said.
Read also:
Ukrainian, German defense officials discuss cooperation on air defense systems, armored vehicles
Syrskyi stated that similar meetings would be held in the future.
Syrskyi thanked the participants for their unwavering support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and for their efforts in reporting the truth about Ukraine's heroic resistance against the Russian invasion.
MENAFN24112024000193011044ID1108920566
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.