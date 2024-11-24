Cinc Syrskyi Meets With Military Bloggers To Address Key Issues

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi has met with bloggers covering military topics to discuss issues important to society.

Syrskyi shared details of the meeting on , according to Ukrinform.

He stated that bloggers play a vital role in highlighting current challenges faced by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enabling swift responses and effective solutions.

"We had an open discussion about the situation at the front. We focused in detail on the need to reform the Armed Forces, create new brigades, replace brigade commanders, and other pressing concerns," he said.

Syrskyi stated that similar meetings would be held in the future.

Syrskyi thanked the participants for their unwavering support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and for their efforts in reporting the truth about Ukraine's heroic resistance against the Russian invasion.