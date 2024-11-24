Healthy, Happy and Groomed: Zigly’s ‘The Grooming Fest’ Brings Smiles to over 2400 Furry Friends

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd November 2024: Zigly, a leading omnichannel pet care brand, successfully concluded its four-day 'The Grooming Fest' event, which lasted from 15-18 November, 2024, across its experience centres nationwide. With an impressive turnout of over 2,400 pet parents, the festival was a resounding success and emerged as a significant initiative in promoting pet health, hygiene and creating memorable experiences for pet parents.



The event was prominently featured across social platforms, with more than 200 pet parents enthusiastically sharing their experiences and appreciation online. Over 10 influencers visited and covered the event, further amplifying its reach and impact. Additionally, the festival generated over 100 Google My Business reviews, underscoring the community's engagement and satisfaction. The event not only offered substantial discounts on grooming packages, vaccinations, and pet food but also created an engaging platform for pet owners to connect and learn about optimal pet wellness.



Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian at Zigly, commented, "The remarkable response to The Grooming Fest underscores the increasing understanding among pet parents about the critical importance of regular grooming and healthcare. We’re thrilled to have reached and educated so many pet owners about maintaining their furry companions' health and hygiene."

The festival offered a variety of engaging activities, including special grooming packages, veterinary consultations, pet food promotions, complimentary Polaroid photography, free pet treats, and interactive contests for pets and their parents, creating a comprehensive and enjoyable experience for all participants.



Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO of Cosmo First, stated, "The overwhelming response to The Grooming Fest emphasizes our mission of creating a comprehensive pet care ecosystem. We're committed to not just providing services, but educating and supporting pet parents in their journey of pet care."



Throughout the event, Zigly extended attractive discounts across its experience centres, offering 20% off on vaccination packages, pet food purchases over ₹1,999, and various grooming packages. While Whitefield and Element stores were excluded, the promotion maintained Zigly's commitment to comprehensive pet care across its other locations.

For more information about The Grooming Fest and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit the Zigly website at or follow the brand on social media.







