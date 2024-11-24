Smriti Zubin Irani Commends Indian Women Exporters During Her Visit To IJEX Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, 21st November 2024: Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Former Union Minister, visited the India Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX) in Dubai today, where she engaged with women exporters from India and women jewellery professionals based in Dubai. Her visit highlighted the remarkable contributions of women in the jewellery and the pivotal role of IJEX, an initiative of GJEPC, in boosting exports and expanding global reach for Indian exporters.



During her address, Smt. Irani emphasized the need to redefine the narrative around women in the jewellery sector.“While the industry often romanticizes the relationship between women and jewellery, it's time to acknowledge their substantial business contributions. Women are not just consumers or designers-they are leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators driving significant revenue across various verticals,” she remarked.



She further stated that the collective turnover and impact generated by women in the jewellery industry would reveal staggering figures, underscoring their critical role in global trade and the economy. From crafting exquisite designs to managing operations and building global brands, women bring creativity, consumer insight, and operational excellence to the table, enabling them to excel in this evolving market.



Interacting with Indian exporters at IJEX, Smt. Irani lauded the showcase of Indian craftsmanship, emphasizing its ability to cater to diverse market preferences with a dynamic inventory of designs. She commended the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) leadership for establishing IJEX, calling it an exceptional platform for MSMEs and young entrepreneurs in the gem and jewellery industry to connect with global markets and expand their horizons.



“I'm bedazzled by the expertise, merchandising strength, and humility with which such a momentous trade is transacted,” she added, praising the Indian jewellery sector's dedication and innovation.



About IJEX



The Indian Jewellery Exposition Centre (IJEX), located in Dubai, serves as a year-round sourcing hub for Indian jewellery exporters, facilitating connections with international buyers. Operated by GJEPC, IJEX enables exporters to showcase their inventory, establish long-term partnerships, and cater to the evolving demands of the global jewellery market.



As a strategic initiative, IJEX plays a pivotal role in boosting India's jewellery exports by providing MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs a global platform to promote Indian craftsmanship and meet diverse buyer requirements. This platform has significantly contributed to enhancing India's footprint in the international jewellery trade.

