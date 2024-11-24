Media Release Australian Digitech Trade Mission visit Bengaluru and Chennai

(MENAFN- dentsu) Bengaluru and Chennai 22 November 2024: A 19 member Australian Digitech Trade Mission visited India this week to showcase Australia’s innovative solutions across critical and enabling technology domains in Bengaluru and Chennai between 18 – 22 November 2024.



The mission brought together industry and key opinion leaders in the various tech sectors from both India and Australia to share their insights and discuss the potential collaboration opportunities.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) organised this mission in collaboration with Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR), Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Investment New South Wales and Department of Jobs, Tourism, Innovation and Science, Government of Western Australia.



Australia participated as a Country Partner at the 27th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, hosted by the Department of E, IT and Bt, Government of Karnataka. The Australian Digitech Mission showcased their offerings at the Australia Pavilion in the Bengaluru Tech Summit.



Key highlights of Australian participation at the Bengaluru Tech Summit

• Melbourne based Next XR and Bengaluru based ACCPL formed a strategic partnership to deliver AR/VR-based skill training for Indian youth, an initiative aimed at fostering future-ready competencies in Karnataka and beyond.

• Melbourne based NextXR entered into a strategic partnership with Delhi based Zion technologies as their delivery channel partner in India.

• New South Wales based ResMed launched their new product to treat sleep apnea, Airsense 11, advancing towards the future of CPAP.



The two-day visit to Chennai included site visits and targeted business matching meetings. The Australian Digitech Mission attended a roundtable discussion organised by Tamil Nadu Technology (iTNT) hub. The roundtable was addressed by Hon Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT and Digital Services, Government of Tamil Nadu.



The roundtable provided an opportunity for the mission to understand Tamil Nadu Government’s initiatives in adopting innovative technology across sectors of Artificial Intelligence, cyber security, Fintech and MedTech and showcase Australia’s thriving critical technology landscape and business success stories.



Speaking about the Digitech Trade Mission, Mr Abdul Ekram, Trade and Investment Commissioner – South Asia, Australian Trade and Investment Commission said, “We are excited to showcase cutting-edge Australian innovations and deep tech expertise, highlighting the pioneering spirit that Australia brings to the global tech landscape. Through this mission, we aim to foster greater awareness and unlock new opportunities for Indian tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry stakeholders to engage with Australian technology, driving forward innovation and partnership in both markets.”



Australia is an exporter of critical technologies at the forefront of global innovation. Australian critical technology companies deliver results for industries, companies and governments around the world. Australian critical technology companies are backed by a robust research and development ecosystem, grounded in world-class universities and research institutions, and a history of groundbreaking technological advances. Australian critical technology products are developed within strong regulatory and policy frameworks, meeting high standards of quality and safety.







