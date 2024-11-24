Iran’s finance minister stresses importance of developing maritime-oriented economy

(MENAFN) Iran's Finance and Economic Affairs Minister, Abdolnaser Hemmati, stressed the importance of developing a maritime-oriented economy, stating that the country has no alternative but to invest efforts in this area. He emphasized that the government is committed to prioritizing maritime development and intends to focus all its resources on this goal. According to Hemmati, decentralization from Tehran is crucial, and the government is dedicated to fostering growth in regions, particularly in the southern areas of the country, which are well-positioned for a sea-based economic development approach.



President Masoud Pezeshkian also highlighted the government's focus on the maritime economy, underscoring its potential to contribute significantly to the country's overall growth, prosperity, and development. In a recent meeting dedicated to reviewing maritime development plans, Pezeshkian reaffirmed the government's determination to implement strategies that would prioritize the development of the maritime sector, particularly along the Makran coastal region. The meeting, held on November 17, also included discussions on the advancements of various organizations in achieving previously set goals and evaluating the role of the institutions overseeing Makran’s coastal development.



Pezeshkian emphasized that for countries with access to seas, the maritime-oriented economy is essential for progress. He reiterated that pursuing such an economic model is a core priority for the 14th government, with the aim of fostering both prosperity and economic advancement in Iran. The government sees the maritime sector as a key driver for national growth, with an eye toward both regional and international competition.



The President also noted the need for alignment with the Leader’s guidance in Iran’s long-term development goals and policies. He stressed the importance of designing development plans that balance ambition with realism to ensure Iran remains a leader in the region in both economic and technological sectors. This approach is critical for ensuring the success of the maritime-oriented economy and positioning the country for future growth and technological advancement.

