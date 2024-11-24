Over 10 percent of South Korea's laborers is now robotic, according to study

(MENAFN) Nearly more than 10 percent of South Korea's laborers has been substituted with robots, according to a yearly study by World Robotics 2024.



The study, which was displayed by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), reported that robotics has remained on an upward trend internationally.



South Korea led the transition to robotic laborers, with the Asian nation having 1,012 robots per 10,000 workers.



The nation has surged its consume of robots by 5 percent per year since 2018, the IFR reported.



Singapore ranked the second with 770 robots per 10,000 workers, the institution reported.



China, with 470 units per 10,000 workers, has surpassed Germany and Japan, and landed in third place behind Singapore.



Germany ranked the fourth place with 429 robots per 10,000 workers, followed by Japan with 419 robots per 10,000 workers.



The United States ranked 10th with 295 units per 10,000 workers.

