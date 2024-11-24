Rare Christian Artifact From The 5Th Century AD Has Been Found In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkish archaeologists from Karabuk University (KBU) have discovered a 5th-century AD bronze Christian pendant in Anatolia. The pendant is decorated with an image of the legendary King Solomon riding a horse and piercing the Devil with a spear, Azernews reports.

Inscriptions in ancient Greek were also found on both sides of the artifact. The text on the front surface translates to "Our Lord has defeated evil," and on the back, four archangels are named: Azrael, Gabriel, Michael, and Israfil.

According to scientists, this is the only pendant of its kind ever discovered in Anatolia.

Archaeologists found the object during excavations in the Byzantine city of Adrianople. According to experts, the pendant could have belonged to a serviceman, likely a mounted warrior.

Researchers are not certain about the purpose of the artifact but suggest that it may symbolize the strength and faith of its owner, as well as serve as an amulet.

The scientists also noted that a similar pendant had previously been found in Jerusalem, suggesting that Adrianople was an important religious center in ancient times.