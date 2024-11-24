US Wants To Conclude Agreement With China On Notification Of ICBM Launches
By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States is seeking to sign an agreement with China to
notify each other of test launches of intercontinental ballistic
missiles (ICBMs), Azernews reports.
The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Nuclear Policy and
Countering WMD Proliferation made the statement at a conference on
nuclear issues at the Washington Center for Strategic and
International Studies.
"I consider it positive that the PRC recently provided advance
notification of the launch of its ICBM. Not all parties in the
region were notified, but the United States was. And, as already
reported, the United States reciprocated on a one-time basis
regarding the planned regular test of its Minuteman-3
intercontinental ballistic missile. Yes, it was scheduled for
election day (in the USA, November 5th). But it was a planned,
regular test. We provided very good advance notice in this regard,"
the statement said.
"However, it would be even better to have an agreement in some
format that allows for this exchange of information on ICBM
launches on a regular basis, and not just on a one-time basis in
certain cases," Johnson said. According to him, such an agreement
would contribute to "reducing risks" between the United States and
China. "It would be very, very useful in this regard," said the
representative of the U.S. military department.
