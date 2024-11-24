One Of Countries May Block Tiktok And Snapchat After Tragedy At School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Prime of Albania has announced the possibility of making a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in the country following the tragic murder of a 14-year-old student by another student in Tirana, Azernews reports.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Edi Rama called the death of the teenager a tragedy that requires an effective response from both the state and society.

Noting that in some countries, access to social is restricted for children under the age of 16, Rama said: "As a government, we are faced with a dilemma: whether to implement filters. Our experience shows that such filters are mostly ineffective, and incitement to violence and harassment on the Internet is only increasing."

"Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he added.

Democratic Discussion

Rama stressed that this proposal will be discussed with parents, and schools will work to ensure that the decision-making process is as democratic as possible.

As part of broader measures to enhance school security, the Prime Minister also announced plans to install cameras in all schools and classrooms to monitor activities.

The incident occurred on Monday when 14-year-old Martin Chani was fatally shot by another student at Fan Noli Elementary School in Tirana. It is reported that their conflict began on social media.

In response, concerned parents plan to march on Friday from Fan Noli Elementary School to the Ministry of Education and Sports in Tirana, demanding increased measures to protect schoolchildren.