One Of Countries May Block Tiktok And Snapchat After Tragedy At School
11/24/2024 1:45:07 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Prime Minister of Albania has announced the possibility of
making a "radical decision" to completely ban TikTok and Snapchat
in the country following the tragic murder of a 14-year-old student
by another student in Tirana, Azernews
reports.
Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Edi Rama called the death of
the teenager a tragedy that requires an effective response from
both the state and society.
Noting that in some countries, access to social media is
restricted for children under the age of 16, Rama said: "As a
government, we are faced with a dilemma: whether to implement
filters. Our experience shows that such filters are mostly
ineffective, and incitement to violence and harassment on the
Internet is only increasing."
"Perhaps we should make a radical decision to completely ban
TikTok and Snapchat in Albania," he added.
Democratic Discussion
Rama stressed that this proposal will be discussed with parents,
and schools will work to ensure that the decision-making process is
as democratic as possible.
As part of broader measures to enhance school security, the
Prime Minister also announced plans to install cameras in all
schools and classrooms to monitor activities.
The incident occurred on Monday when 14-year-old Martin Chani
was fatally shot by another student at Fan Noli Elementary School
in Tirana. It is reported that their conflict began on social
media.
In response, concerned parents plan to march on Friday from Fan
Noli Elementary School to the Ministry of Education and Sports in
Tirana, demanding increased measures to protect schoolchildren.
